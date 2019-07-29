Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 804,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 32.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 230,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 58.2% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ingevity by 5.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 10.4% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.97. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $74.98 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

