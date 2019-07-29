Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.08%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,999.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $356,236. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

