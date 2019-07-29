Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Sells 14,668 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $55,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

