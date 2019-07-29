Insider Selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO Sells $441,493.44 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R. Mark Graf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of Discover Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $2,518,302.72.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

