Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Chairman Sells 3,009 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,279.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 526,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,308,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 403,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,907. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.