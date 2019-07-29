Insider Selling: Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Sells $15,980.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) insider Byron Wortham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $15,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RCKY opened at $31.05 on Monday. Rocky Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 502.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

