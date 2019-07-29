Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.21. 3,662,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 406.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

