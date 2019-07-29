Insight Chain (INB) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Insight Chain has a market cap of $103.49 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00430173 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00084025 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007578 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.