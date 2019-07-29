Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.59-4.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. Insperity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.59-4.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.40.

NSP traded down $31.82 on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,867. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Insperity has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,069. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

