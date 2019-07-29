Instructure (NYSE:INST) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.65–0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $258-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.48 million.Instructure also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.2–0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INST traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 679,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Instructure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INST. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.87.

In other Instructure news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,334.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,827,410. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

