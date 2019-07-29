Instructure (NYSE:INST) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.2–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.7-68.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.09 million.Instructure also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.65–0.58 EPS.

NYSE:INST traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 679,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Instructure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.87.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Tucker Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $104,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,811.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,410. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

