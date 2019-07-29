Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,326,000 after buying an additional 803,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,417 shares of company stock worth $494,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

