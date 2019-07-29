Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,380,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,786. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

