Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,457,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 8,207,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 30.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 1,169,968 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 122.1% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,040. The stock has a market cap of $813.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 257.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

