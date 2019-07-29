Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,417 shares of company stock worth $494,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.