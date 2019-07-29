Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.03

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.03 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 1486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

ICPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Luca Benatti bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,992,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

