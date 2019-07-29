International L.P. Elliott Acquires 1,250 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,866 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $19,891.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,434 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,942.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,235 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,517.95.

On Tuesday, July 16th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 4,540 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $52,573.20.

On Friday, July 12th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 8,732 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,837.88.

On Wednesday, July 10th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,343 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,134.54.

On Friday, July 5th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,116 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,115.36.

On Monday, July 8th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,576 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,712.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,671 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.26.

On Monday, July 1st, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,860 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.80.

NYSE RRTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The business had revenue of $507.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,235,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,701 shares in the last quarter.

RRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

