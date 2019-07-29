Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,496. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18.

