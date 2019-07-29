Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

IVZ stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,248. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,252,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 48.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 343.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 302,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 233,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 39.7% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

