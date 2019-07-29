Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,399. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

