Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $45.03. 15,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,508. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67.

