IONChain (IONC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market cap of $1.11 million and $265,532.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00287176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.01558172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002766 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.