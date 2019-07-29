Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of IOVA opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2,771.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,558 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,908,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 809,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

