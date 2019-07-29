Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. Iqvia has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,972,000 after purchasing an additional 561,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.