iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Stake Trimmed by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,304 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd comprises 9.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $61,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

BMV SHY opened at $84.57 on Monday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52.

