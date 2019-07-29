iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 5.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $38,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 247.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,663.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. 6,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.94.

