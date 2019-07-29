iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,637 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 386,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 173,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $95.94.

