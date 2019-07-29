iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $95.94.

