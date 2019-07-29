iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $197.05. 434,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.