iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.22, approximately 5,865 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,668,000.

