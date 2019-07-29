iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $91.89, 2,698 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 27,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,502.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,640,000.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

