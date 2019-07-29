iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Trading Up 0%

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) shares were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.57, approximately 373 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

