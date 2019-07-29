iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07, 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 195,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2,471.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000.

