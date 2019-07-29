iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.56, 13,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Holder of Record

