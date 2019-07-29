iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,341. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

