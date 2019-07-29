iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,888. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.