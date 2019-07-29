iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 811,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,736,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.13. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.