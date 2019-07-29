iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,571 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000.

ITA traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

