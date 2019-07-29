istar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.04

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 7757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of research firms have commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.70.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that istar Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 5,000 shares of istar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $166,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,650,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,788,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 170,988 shares of company stock worth $5,010,433. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 3,459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of istar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

