ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Cut to GBX 125

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 142.42 ($1.86).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 112.75 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.75 ($2.28). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.10. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 44,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

