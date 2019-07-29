J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08, RTT News reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.20. 86,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,166. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.19. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $167.50.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.