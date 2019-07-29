Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $122,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,102. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $283,001.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,440.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Cartwright sold 36,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,376,360.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,805,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,411 shares of company stock worth $3,758,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

