Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,495,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,962,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,918,000 after buying an additional 1,397,444 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $85,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,999.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $27,854,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $206.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.