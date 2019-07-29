Jag Capital Management LLC Has $922,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 253,792 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.