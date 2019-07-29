Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $379,000 in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 146,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 366,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,629. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

