Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,696 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.06. 8,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,702. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.