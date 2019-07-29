James M. Peck Sells 103,331 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRU traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.15. 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,105. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,323,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,656,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,736,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,933,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,399,000.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

