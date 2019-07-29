Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.19 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

