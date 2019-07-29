Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 46,005 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 21,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In other Jerrick Media news, major shareholder Arthur Rosen purchased 186,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $29,810.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 467,068 shares of company stock valued at $64,763 over the last three months.

Jerrick Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMDA)

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

