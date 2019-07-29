Jessica L. Blume Buys 2,850 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,011,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,751. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 110.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.